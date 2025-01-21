Left Menu

Kurram Crisis: Siege, Violence, and the Struggle for Peace

Over 100 villages in Kurram, including Parachinar, have been besieged for over three months due to ongoing violence. Following a deadly convoy attack, tensions remain high. The government has initiated a clearance operation, but challenges persist, including supply blockades and displacement of families. Urgent resolution is necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:46 IST
Kurram Crisis: Siege, Violence, and the Struggle for Peace
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In Kurram, over 100 villages including Parachinar have endured a siege for more than three months, following a deadly attack on a convoy traveling from Peshawar. The incident, which occurred on November 21, 2024, resulted in the deaths of 50 people, including women and children. The main road to Parachinar remains closed, cutting off essential supplies, as peace agreements fail to take effect.

The prolonged unrest is partly attributed to the region's border with Afghanistan, a hub of instability that complicates the situation. Local elders emphasize that reconciliation between conflicting parties is crucial for peace. A curfew has been imposed while security forces combat insurgents in Lower Kurram. Officials report that 20 families have fled the area, with several seeking refuge in Hangu. The region struggles with security challenges and severe shortages of basic necessities.

The community faces immense distress due to the persistent siege and violence, demanding immediate intervention. Law enforcement and civil authorities have launched clearance operations in districts like Bagan. This action follows the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's approval for strict measures against those behind attacks on relief convoys. However, affected residents, whose properties were destroyed in riots, await compensation. Over 400 shops and numerous homes were reportedly burned during the unrest, according to Geo News.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025