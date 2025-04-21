Left Menu

Marathi Unity Under Threat: Political Rifts and Reconciliation

The BJP's strategy to leverage Raj Thackeray against the Shiv Sena backfired, straining Marathi unity. While cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray consider reconciliation, political tensions persist. The prospect of unity between the Thackerays threatens BJP's influence and raises questions about the future of Marathi politics.

In a strategic maneuver gone awry, the BJP's attempt to use Raj Thackeray as a political weapon against the Shiv Sena has backfired, according to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. The tactic not only failed but has also strained the fabric of Marathi unity.

The Shiv Sena's mouthpiece, 'Saamana', expressed that the crux of the matter lies not in any personal issues between Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, but in distancing themselves from the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led faction. This development comes despite the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) unexpected support for Prime Minister Modi's third term bid in 2024.

Speculation about a potential reconciliation between the estranged Thackeray cousins gained traction after public declarations indicating a readiness to overlook past disputes. This potential rapprochement threatens BJP's strategies while highlighting ongoing challenges to solidifying Marathi political cohesion.

