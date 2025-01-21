Altaf Hussain Urges Trump to Address Global and Pakistani Conflicts

Altaf Hussain, the founder and leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), extended congratulatory remarks to Donald J. Trump on becoming the 47th President of the United States. In a statement from the MQM's International Secretariat in London, Hussain expressed hope for Trump's impactful role in resolving international conflicts and addressing the basic issues facing common citizens globally.

On behalf of MQM's Central Coordination Committee and millions of followers, Hussain conveyed his confidence in Trump's potential to address challenges confronting not just the United States, but the global community at large. He urged Trump to leverage his influence to secure fundamental rights for the 250 million citizens of Pakistan, amidst ongoing political turmoil.

Hussain condemned what he described as fraudulent transitions of power in Pakistan, following the February 8, 2024, elections, which he claimed were manipulated by military and defeated political factions. He implored President Trump to intervene, halt military sway in Pakistani governance, and advocate for transparent elections - asserting these actions would promote justice, democracy, and global peace, earning gratitude from millions in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)