Left Menu

Altaf Hussain Urges Trump to Address Global and Pakistani Conflicts

MQM leader Altaf Hussain congratulates Donald Trump as the new US President and calls for his intervention in Pakistan's political crisis. Hussain criticizes military interference in the country's politics and urges Trump to ensure democratic governance and global peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 22:16 IST
Altaf Hussain Urges Trump to Address Global and Pakistani Conflicts
MQM Founder Altaf Hussain (FilePhoto/MQM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Altaf Hussain, the founder and leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), extended congratulatory remarks to Donald J. Trump on becoming the 47th President of the United States. In a statement from the MQM's International Secretariat in London, Hussain expressed hope for Trump's impactful role in resolving international conflicts and addressing the basic issues facing common citizens globally.

On behalf of MQM's Central Coordination Committee and millions of followers, Hussain conveyed his confidence in Trump's potential to address challenges confronting not just the United States, but the global community at large. He urged Trump to leverage his influence to secure fundamental rights for the 250 million citizens of Pakistan, amidst ongoing political turmoil.

Hussain condemned what he described as fraudulent transitions of power in Pakistan, following the February 8, 2024, elections, which he claimed were manipulated by military and defeated political factions. He implored President Trump to intervene, halt military sway in Pakistani governance, and advocate for transparent elections - asserting these actions would promote justice, democracy, and global peace, earning gratitude from millions in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025