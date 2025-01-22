Trump, Bolton, and the Complex Web of 'Biden Wars', Tariffs, and Global Relations

In a sharp critique of Donald Trump's foreign policy strategies, former US National Security Advisor John Bolton coined the term 'Biden Wars' to describe the Russia-Ukraine and Middle Eastern conflicts, which Trump is eager to resolve. Speaking with ANI, Bolton suggested that Trump's rushed approach could negatively impact Ukraine yet favor Israel.

Bolton also delved into Trump's complex relationship with China, highlighting his grievances regarding COVID-19's impact on the 2020 election and his fluctuating stance on TikTok. Additionally, Bolton noted Trump's enthusiastic aspiration to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, reflecting the tangled nature of US-China relations.

Amid discussions of Trump's potential tariffs on Canada and Mexico, Bolton forewarned of a looming trade war that could cascade globally. He scrutinized Trump's withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement and WHO, attributing these actions to Trump's skepticism about international cooperation's efficacy and China's influence on WHO.

