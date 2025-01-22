UAE and Bahrain Forge Stronger Ties in Transport and Communication

In a significant diplomatic meeting, Fahad Mohammed bin Kardous Alameri, the UAE Ambassador to Bahrain, held talks with Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Bahrain's Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications. The discussions were aimed at fortifying the cooperation and partnership between the UAE and Bahrain, two countries with a history of strong bilateral relations.

Ambassador Alameri underscored the UAE's leadership's dedication to enhancing its strategic alliance with Bahrain. He conveyed a heartfelt wish for Bahrain's continuous prosperity and progress, reinforcing the importance of mutual growth in their relations.

Minister Al Khalifa, in turn, lauded the longstanding brotherly ties and noted the notable development across various sectors. He highlighted the critical importance of advancing cooperation and facilitating the exchange of knowledge to support joint investments in transportation, communications, and logistics, benefiting both nations and their citizens substantially.

