Trump Orders Declassification of Historical Assassination Records

President Trump has signed an executive order to declassify records related to the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr., aiming to reveal the truth to the American public. The directive mandates plans for full disclosure within specific timelines.

US President-elect Donald Trump (File photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move, President Donald Trump has authorized the declassification of crucial documents concerning the high-profile assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The White House emphasized the need to share the truth after more than six decades of secrecy.

The executive order stipulates the creation of a comprehensive plan for the full and immediate release of all related assassination records, with specific instructions for the Director of National Intelligence and relevant officials. Plans for the Kennedy records should be presented within 15 days, while those for the Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. records are expected within 45 days.

President Trump, during his first term, initiated efforts to move toward transparency in the John F. Kennedy assassination. Despite the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992 mandating the disclosure of such documents, delays persisted under President Biden. Trump has reiterated his commitment to disclosure, declaring that withholding these records is not in the public interest.

