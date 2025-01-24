India Condemns Pakistan's Support for Terrorism, Urges Immediate Action

India has issued a stern rebuke to Pakistan for its purported support of terrorism, asserting that the global community recognizes the sources of such threats. Randhir Jaiswal, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, emphasized during a recent press briefing that nations responsible for cross-border terrorism are well-known, urging Pakistan to take decisive action to cease such activities.

Following statements from Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) disputing claims by Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, who identified Pakistan as a core source of terrorism, India reiterated its stance. General Dwivedi's remarks came during his Army Day address, where he stated that a significant majority of terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir had ties to Pakistan.

The General further clarified that the Indian military has increased its troop presence by 15,000 in 2024, leading to a decrease in violence and the neutralization of 73 terrorists, 60% of whom were from Pakistan. He noted that local elections observed high voter turnouts, indicating a preference for peace among the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who are rejecting violence instigated by Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)