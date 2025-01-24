Left Menu

India Condemns Pakistan's Support for Terrorism, Urges Immediate Action

India has strongly criticized Pakistan for allegedly supporting terrorism, urging immediate and stringent actions to curb cross-border terrorism. This comes after Pakistan's ISPR denied allegations by India's Army Chief linking terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 17:35 IST
India Condemns Pakistan's Support for Terrorism, Urges Immediate Action
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Image Credit: YouTube/MinistryofExternalAffairs). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has issued a stern rebuke to Pakistan for its purported support of terrorism, asserting that the global community recognizes the sources of such threats. Randhir Jaiswal, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, emphasized during a recent press briefing that nations responsible for cross-border terrorism are well-known, urging Pakistan to take decisive action to cease such activities.

Following statements from Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) disputing claims by Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, who identified Pakistan as a core source of terrorism, India reiterated its stance. General Dwivedi's remarks came during his Army Day address, where he stated that a significant majority of terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir had ties to Pakistan.

The General further clarified that the Indian military has increased its troop presence by 15,000 in 2024, leading to a decrease in violence and the neutralization of 73 terrorists, 60% of whom were from Pakistan. He noted that local elections observed high voter turnouts, indicating a preference for peace among the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who are rejecting violence instigated by Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025