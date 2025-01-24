Left Menu

Israeli Families Urge Swift Action as Hostage Release Phase Two Nears

With tensions mounting in Israel, families of hostages urge the government to ensure the complete execution of a hostage release agreement with Hamas. The anticipation builds as four hostages are set to be named, while families demand clarity on the release's continuation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:07 IST
Israeli Families Urge Swift Action as Hostage Release Phase Two Nears
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

Tensions have escalated in Israel as anticipation mounts for the naming of four hostages set to be released on Saturday. This marks the second phase of a hostage release deal, and families are anxious for the government to uphold the agreement with Hamas for a full resolution.

During a press conference at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum called on Prime Minister Netanyahu to see the deal through to its completion. Ayelet Samerano, whose son was abducted from a festival in October 2023, highlighted the emotional stakes, sharing stories of other families experiencing the joy of reunion.

Samerano urged the government to expedite the agreement's negotiations, stressing the urgency of returning all hostages. She expressed the profound uncertainty felt by families, emphasizing that none of the hostages can afford further delays in their release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

