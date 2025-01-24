Kazakhstan Embraces Reform: A Progress Update on Human Rights

Kazakhstan's commitment to human rights reform was spotlighted during its fourth report review by the United Nations Human Rights Council's Universal Periodic Review Working Group. Held at the 48th session, the Kazakhstani delegation, led by Minister of Justice Yerlan Sarsembayev, engaged in significant discussions about ongoing reforms.

More than 100 UN Member States participated, emphasizing an open, constructive dialogue. The discussions covered Kazakhstan's efforts in advancing human rights, legal initiatives aimed at eradicating torture, enhancing freedoms for assembly and association, and measures to support media freedom. The Kazakh delegation also touched on combating human trafficking and domestic violence.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko shared insights on collaborative efforts with the UN's human rights mechanisms. The focus was on Kazakhstan's democratic strides and systemic human rights protections. The abolition of the death penalty and recent laws on domestic violence were commended by the international community.

(With inputs from agencies.)