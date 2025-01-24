Hamas Hostage Release: Netanyahu Receives New List Amid Ceasefire Violation Concerns

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed receiving a second list of hostages scheduled for release by Hamas, with mediation assistance. This development emerges amidst concerns of potential violations of the ceasefire agreement, reports the Times of Israel. An official statement from the Israeli government on the list is anticipated.

According to the Times of Israel, Hamas published the names of female hostages to be released, which contradicts the stipulated release order of the ceasefire agreement. The accord mandates the prioritization of civilian women before female soldiers. On the truce's opening day, civilians Emily Damari, Romi Gonen, and Doron Steinbrecher safely returned home.

Prior to this, the Israeli Defence Forces confirmed the release of three hostages by Hamas under the ceasefire framework. These hostages reunited with their families in Israel after 471 days of captivity in Gaza, undergoing initial medical assessments upon their return. The photo shared by IDF, captioned 'They're home,' marked the beginning of the ceasefire-hostage deal phase.

This phase was postponed initially due to doubts regarding Hamas' commitment to providing hostage lists. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that violations would be intolerable. President Isaac Herzog expressed nationwide relief at the hostages' return and committed to ongoing efforts to bring remaining captives home.

The context underlying this release includes the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas militants in southern Israel, resulting in over 1,200 civilian deaths and more than 200 abductions. Israel's retaliatory actions have tragically led to over 46,000 Palestinian deaths in Gaza. Previously, a weeklong ceasefire in November 2023 facilitated the release of over 100 hostages.

(With inputs from agencies.)