Indian Fisherman's Death in Karachi Jail Ignites Diplomatic Tensions

An Indian fisherman died in a Karachi jail despite completing his sentence. Identified as Babu, his death highlights ongoing issues between India and Pakistan over the release of imprisoned fishermen, with 180 awaiting repatriation. India persists in diplomatic efforts to secure their release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 22:39 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Indian fisherman, identified as Babu, has died in a Karachi jail on January 23, despite completing his sentence and confirming his Indian nationality. Pakistani authorities have yet to release him, sources report.

Expressing condolences to Babu's family, sources revealed his 2022 arrest by Pakistani forces. In the last two years, Babu marks the eighth Indian fisherman to die in Pakistan, while 180 Indian fishermen who have served their sentences remain incarcerated.

India continues its efforts to press Pakistan for the early release of detained fishermen. The Ministry of External Affairs underlined the 'India-Pakistan Agreement on Consular Access', which mandates regular exchange of prisoner lists. The latest figures indicated 211 Indian or believed-to-be-Indian fishermen remain in Pakistani custody, prompting India to insist on consular access and expedite proceedings for their release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

