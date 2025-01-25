Sindh Minister Addresses Allegations of Police Harassment of Chinese Investors

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar has taken steps to address serious allegations from Chinese investors about harassment and extortion by the Sindh police. The investors claimed in a Sindh High Court petition that police demanded bribes and hindered their operations, as reported by ARY News.

Minister Lanjar has instructed Inspector General of Sindh Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, to launch an investigation into these allegations. He stressed the importance of identifying security gaps and urged local sponsors of Chinese nationals to notify authorities about their employees for effective enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Named in the petition are several entities, including the Federal Ministry of Interior and the Chief Secretary of Sindh. The Chinese investors reported harassment by police despite being invited by top leaders, suggesting systemic issues in investor treatment. In response, the Sindh High Court has issued notices to the respondents, demanding replies within four weeks, marking a crucial development in addressing these concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)