Left Menu

Sindh Minister Addresses Allegations of Police Harassment of Chinese Investors

Sindh's Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar addresses complaints from Chinese investors regarding police harassment and extortion. An investigation has been initiated into these claims, ensuring security for non-CPEC Chinese nationals. The investors' petition names various parties, including federal and state officials, highlighting ongoing issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 10:29 IST
Sindh Minister Addresses Allegations of Police Harassment of Chinese Investors
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar has taken steps to address serious allegations from Chinese investors about harassment and extortion by the Sindh police. The investors claimed in a Sindh High Court petition that police demanded bribes and hindered their operations, as reported by ARY News.

Minister Lanjar has instructed Inspector General of Sindh Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, to launch an investigation into these allegations. He stressed the importance of identifying security gaps and urged local sponsors of Chinese nationals to notify authorities about their employees for effective enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Named in the petition are several entities, including the Federal Ministry of Interior and the Chief Secretary of Sindh. The Chinese investors reported harassment by police despite being invited by top leaders, suggesting systemic issues in investor treatment. In response, the Sindh High Court has issued notices to the respondents, demanding replies within four weeks, marking a crucial development in addressing these concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025