US Supreme Court Clears Path for Extradition of 26/11 Suspect Tahawwur Rana to India

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a businessman of Pakistani origin convicted for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, may soon be extradited to India. The US Supreme Court has denied his petition to halt extradition, a move that strengthens India's efforts to bring him to justice.

Rana, who was prosecuted in the United States and sentenced in 2013 for supporting terrorism, could now face multiple charges in India, including conspiracy to wage war and murder, following the court's decision to uphold lower court orders favoring his extradition.

Despite his legal maneuvers, including a writ of certiorari in the US Supreme Court, Rana's attempts to block extradition faltered. The Court confirmed sufficient grounds for extradition in compliance with the US-India treaty, signaling a strong bilateral anti-terrorism commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)