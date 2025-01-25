Left Menu

US Supreme Court Clears Path for Extradition of 26/11 Suspect Tahawwur Rana to India

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, convicted in the US for his involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, is set for extradition to India after the US Supreme Court denied his appeal against extradition. His co-conspirator, David Headley, previously cooperated with authorities. India seeks his prosecution on several serious charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 10:29 IST
US Supreme Court Clears Path for Extradition of 26/11 Suspect Tahawwur Rana to India
NIA most wanted notice Tahawwur Rana (Photo/X@NIA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a businessman of Pakistani origin convicted for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, may soon be extradited to India. The US Supreme Court has denied his petition to halt extradition, a move that strengthens India's efforts to bring him to justice.

Rana, who was prosecuted in the United States and sentenced in 2013 for supporting terrorism, could now face multiple charges in India, including conspiracy to wage war and murder, following the court's decision to uphold lower court orders favoring his extradition.

Despite his legal maneuvers, including a writ of certiorari in the US Supreme Court, Rana's attempts to block extradition faltered. The Court confirmed sufficient grounds for extradition in compliance with the US-India treaty, signaling a strong bilateral anti-terrorism commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025