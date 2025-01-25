Left Menu

U.S. Court Clears Path for Extradition of 26/11 Accused to India

Pakistani-origin businessman Tahawwur Hussain Rana, convicted for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, faces extradition to India after the U.S. Supreme Court denied his appeal. The decision marks a key moment in ongoing legal battles linked to the 2008 attacks that left 164 dead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 10:35 IST
NIA most wanted notice Tahawwur Rana (Photo/X@NIA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a Pakistani-origin businessman implicated in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks that claimed 164 lives. Rana's legal attempts to prevent his transfer to India were thwarted when the court denied his petition for a writ of certiorari.

Rana, whose co-conspirator David Headley cooperated with authorities, served time for charges related to terrorism. India's charges against him include conspiracy to wage war and engaging in acts of terrorism. Despite opposing extradition, Rana's last appeal was dismissed in August 2024, solidifying the lower courts' rulings.

This decision by the U.S. judicial system not only affirms Rana's extradition eligibility but also underscores the legal processes held in American courts regarding international terrorism cases. As the Secretary of State weighs the final decision on his extradition and surrender, Rana remains in custody under U.S. Marshal authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

