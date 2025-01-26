India and Indonesia Strengthen Bilateral Ties Amidst Regional Cooperation Boost

India and Indonesia have taken significant steps to fortify their bilateral relations and enhance regional cooperation as President Prabowo Subianto visited India as the Chief Guest for the nation's 76th Republic Day celebrations. Discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Prabowo encompassed various pivotal agendas, including strengthening the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The leaders expressed appreciation for the ongoing trilateral collaborations involving Australia to address key issues such as maritime domain awareness, marine pollution, and the blue economy. A press release from India's Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the commitment to implementing the ASEAN-India Joint Statement, focusing on cooperation within ASEAN-led frameworks to ensure regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

Emphasizing people-to-people connections, both countries recognized 2025 as the ASEAN-India Year of Tourism, aiming to bolster cultural exchanges and tourism. The joint effort included implementing the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and the Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative, advancing marine sustainability initiatives, and supporting multilateral forums. President Prabowo welcomed enhanced collaboration while India lauded Indonesia's BRICS membership, anticipating bolstered regional cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)