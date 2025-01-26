Left Menu

India and Indonesia Strengthen Bilateral Ties Amidst Regional Cooperation Boost

During President Prabowo Subianto's visit to India for the 76th Republic Day, India and Indonesia enhanced their bilateral partnership. Discussions between PM Modi and President Prabowo focused on regional cooperation, ASEAN collaborations, and the Indo-Pacific agenda, including maritime security and blue economy initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 21:47 IST
India and Indonesia Strengthen Bilateral Ties Amidst Regional Cooperation Boost
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Prabowo Subianto (Photo/@prabowo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and Indonesia have taken significant steps to fortify their bilateral relations and enhance regional cooperation as President Prabowo Subianto visited India as the Chief Guest for the nation's 76th Republic Day celebrations. Discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Prabowo encompassed various pivotal agendas, including strengthening the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The leaders expressed appreciation for the ongoing trilateral collaborations involving Australia to address key issues such as maritime domain awareness, marine pollution, and the blue economy. A press release from India's Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the commitment to implementing the ASEAN-India Joint Statement, focusing on cooperation within ASEAN-led frameworks to ensure regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

Emphasizing people-to-people connections, both countries recognized 2025 as the ASEAN-India Year of Tourism, aiming to bolster cultural exchanges and tourism. The joint effort included implementing the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and the Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative, advancing marine sustainability initiatives, and supporting multilateral forums. President Prabowo welcomed enhanced collaboration while India lauded Indonesia's BRICS membership, anticipating bolstered regional cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025