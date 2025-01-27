India-China Relations: Fresh Dynamics and Emerging Opportunities

In a crucial diplomatic engagement, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing this Monday. The discussions centered around the progress achieved in bilateral ties following the consensus reached last year between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Russia's Kazan.

China's Foreign Ministry released a statement highlighting Wang Yi's emphasis on positive interactions and accelerated improvement in China-India relations. He urged both nations to focus on mutual understanding and support rather than suspicion, stating such collaboration aligns with the foundational interests of Asian stability and development.

Misri reaffirmed India's commitment to celebrating diplomatic milestones with China and enhancing cooperation fields, in line with the agreement reached in Kazan. His visit forms part of the ongoing bilateral mechanism established to discuss the next steps for political, economic, and people-to-people engagements.

