Left Menu

India-China Relations: Fresh Dynamics and Emerging Opportunities

During a strategic meeting in Beijing, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi reviewed the progress and future prospects of India-China relations. The dialogue focused on implementing the consensus reached by leaders Modi and Xi, emphasizing cooperation over suspicion and fostering mutual benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 12:12 IST
India-China Relations: Fresh Dynamics and Emerging Opportunities
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (Image Credit: Chinese Foreign Ministry Website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

In a crucial diplomatic engagement, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing this Monday. The discussions centered around the progress achieved in bilateral ties following the consensus reached last year between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Russia's Kazan.

China's Foreign Ministry released a statement highlighting Wang Yi's emphasis on positive interactions and accelerated improvement in China-India relations. He urged both nations to focus on mutual understanding and support rather than suspicion, stating such collaboration aligns with the foundational interests of Asian stability and development.

Misri reaffirmed India's commitment to celebrating diplomatic milestones with China and enhancing cooperation fields, in line with the agreement reached in Kazan. His visit forms part of the ongoing bilateral mechanism established to discuss the next steps for political, economic, and people-to-people engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tackling Global Inequality: The Urgent Need for a Fairer Economic Compact

Pakistan’s Poverty Surge: New Report Highlights Economic Struggles and Recovery Hopes

Ensuring Water Security: How Cities Can Safeguard Their Future

Strengthening Ghana's Healthcare: The Impact of Networks of Practice

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025