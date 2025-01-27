Left Menu

Global Memories: Holocaust Remembrance and International Alliances

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, emphasizes the importance of remembering the Holocaust and learning from history to shape humane policies. At the International Holocaust Remembrance Day event, Singh and German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann discuss the need for global peace efforts, particularly regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict and strong Indo-German relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 15:03 IST
Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) Kirti Vardhan Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, described the Holocaust as among humanity's gravest tragedies, urging that it remains a lesson in shaping future policies and attitudes. Speaking at an International Holocaust Remembrance Day event, Singh highlighted India's tradition of accepting diverse cultures and faiths as a guiding principle.

Singh shared his thoughts after the event held in Delhi, reminding attendees of the United Nations' dedicated International Day of Commemoration on January 27, focusing on Holocaust victims. He expressed optimism over recent developments in the Israel-Hamas conflict, noting that ongoing efforts and peace talks would hopefully lead to lasting peace in the region.

German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, reiterated the significance of annual Holocaust remembrance to ensure historical atrocities are not forgotten. He welcomed Singh's poignant address, praised the cooperation between India, Israel, and Germany, and noted the strengthening ties between India and Germany, anticipating further collaboration following German elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

