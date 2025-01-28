Imran Khan Appeals Conviction in Controversial Corruption Case

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have petitioned the Islamabad High Court to contest their conviction in a 190 million Pound corruption case. According to Dawn, the couple argued that the court's decision lacked credible evidence and was marred by procedural errors.

The conviction, announced on January 17, resulted in a 14-year prison sentence for Khan and a seven-year sentence for his wife, in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The verdict, which faced a series of delays, was delivered by Judge Nasir Javed Rana within Adiala Jail, emphasizing a disputed legal process. The appeals highlighted a 2021 UK Court of Appeal ruling, asserting the funds in question weren't linked to criminal activities.

Khan's legal team accused Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of politically driven actions, alleging the withholding of crucial evidence and failure to produce necessary witnesses from the UK's National Crime Agency. They critiqued the reopening of the investigation in 2023 as an ill-motivated political maneuver, ignoring an earlier closure in 2020.

The defense also contested the authenticity of a confidential document presented by the prosecution, arguing its procedural nature without evidence of criminal activity. They emphasized no personal financial gain for Khan or Bibi, claiming funds associated with the Al-Qadir University Trust were wrongly implicated. The trial court, according to the appeal, neglected vital testimonies and documents contradicting the allegations.

Bushra Bibi described the case as politically charged, citing a lack of evidence and procedural flaws. She refuted claims of her collaboration in her husband's alleged improprieties and questioned her accused involvement in matters concerning the Al-Qadir Trust. The appeal underscores the lack of substantial evidence supporting the overarching allegations.

