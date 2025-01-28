Left Menu

Imran Khan Appeals Conviction in Controversial Corruption Case

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi approached Islamabad High Court to challenge their conviction in a 190 million Pound corruption case. They argued the verdict lacked credible evidence and claimed the reopening of the investigation by NAB was politically motivated and procedurally flawed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:32 IST
Imran Khan Appeals Conviction in Controversial Corruption Case
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi (File Image) (Image Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have petitioned the Islamabad High Court to contest their conviction in a 190 million Pound corruption case. According to Dawn, the couple argued that the court's decision lacked credible evidence and was marred by procedural errors.

The conviction, announced on January 17, resulted in a 14-year prison sentence for Khan and a seven-year sentence for his wife, in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The verdict, which faced a series of delays, was delivered by Judge Nasir Javed Rana within Adiala Jail, emphasizing a disputed legal process. The appeals highlighted a 2021 UK Court of Appeal ruling, asserting the funds in question weren't linked to criminal activities.

Khan's legal team accused Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of politically driven actions, alleging the withholding of crucial evidence and failure to produce necessary witnesses from the UK's National Crime Agency. They critiqued the reopening of the investigation in 2023 as an ill-motivated political maneuver, ignoring an earlier closure in 2020.

The defense also contested the authenticity of a confidential document presented by the prosecution, arguing its procedural nature without evidence of criminal activity. They emphasized no personal financial gain for Khan or Bibi, claiming funds associated with the Al-Qadir University Trust were wrongly implicated. The trial court, according to the appeal, neglected vital testimonies and documents contradicting the allegations.

Bushra Bibi described the case as politically charged, citing a lack of evidence and procedural flaws. She refuted claims of her collaboration in her husband's alleged improprieties and questioned her accused involvement in matters concerning the Al-Qadir Trust. The appeal underscores the lack of substantial evidence supporting the overarching allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025