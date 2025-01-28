Left Menu

India and Indonesia Bolster Maritime Cooperation with Renewed MoU

In a move to enhance maritime safety and security, the Indian and Indonesian Coast Guards have renewed their Memorandum of Understanding for three years. A recent high-level meeting focused on strengthening operational collaboration, emphasizing maritime search, rescue, and law enforcement capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 21:03 IST
2nd High-Level meeting between Indian and Indonesian Coast Guards (Photo/Indian Coast Guard). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for bilateral relations, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Indonesia Coast Guard, known as BAKAMLA, have renewed their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Maritime Safety and Security Cooperation for another three years. Originally signed in 2020, this agreement marks a strategic effort to bolster a safer Indo-Pacific region, as stated by the Indian Coast Guard.

An eight-member BAKAMLA delegation, led by Vice Admiral Irvansyah, Chief of Indonesia Coast Guard, visited India from January 24 to January 28. The visit included the 2nd High Level Meeting between the ICG and BAKAMLA on January 27. Led by Director General Paramesh Sivamani from the Indian side, the meeting prioritized enhancing operational interactions and capacity building in Maritime Search & Rescue, Pollution Response, and Maritime Law Enforcement.

The gathering further cemented the longstanding professional ties between the two Coast Guards, dating back to the initial visit by ICG ships to Indonesia in 2002. The ongoing cooperation is supported by both governments, aiming to improve maritime safety and security. Additionally, the ICG Ship Shaunak is currently deployed to Jakarta, reinforcing these newfound professional linkages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

