Jim Acosta Leaves CNN After Two Decades Amidst Trump Criticism

Longtime CNN anchor Jim Acosta departs from the network following internal disputes. His exit draws strong reactions from former President Donald Trump, who criticized Acosta's journalistic integrity. Veteran Wolf Blitzer is set to replace Acosta's time slot alongside Pamela Brown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:44 IST
Jim Acosta and Donald Trump (Photo/@Acosta/@realDonaldTrump). Image Credit: ANI
In a notable shift within CNN's roster, veteran anchor Jim Acosta is departing the network after a tenure spanning nearly 20 years. Known for his fiery exchanges with Trump administration officials, Acosta's decision follows internal disagreements over his show being moved to a midnight slot, often dubbed 'cable news backwater.'

Former President Donald Trump expressed his satisfaction regarding Acosta's departure on Truth Social, calling him 'one of the worst and most dishonest reporters in journalistic history,' and labeling the news as 'really good.' Trump further commented on the network's decision as a result of poor ratings.

With Acosta stepping down, veteran CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer, alongside co-anchor Pamela Brown, will take over the time slot. Despite being third in total viewers during its broadcast, Acosta's show performed better than MSNBC in key demographics. CNN lauded Acosta's near-20-year career, highlighting his advocacy for journalistic freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

