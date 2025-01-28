Left Menu

UAE's Infrastructure Boom: A Global Leader in Construction Growth

The UAE is set to continue its growth in the infrastructure sector, with a predicted CAGR of 5% from 2025-2030, according to reports. Projects valued at USD 772 billion emphasize the country's global competitiveness in construction, spanning transportation, renewable energy, and real estate developments.

Updated: 28-01-2025 22:46 IST
Expected 5 per cent growth for UAE's infrastructure sector in 2025 (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 28 (ANI/WAM): International reports from leading construction research firms highlight the UAE's status as a premier hub in regional and global construction activity. The country's infrastructure sector is anticipated to maintain its growth trajectory into 2025, bolstered by both current and forthcoming development projects.

Market research firm Mordor Intelligence forecasts a robust 5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the UAE's infrastructure sector from 2025 to 2030, driven by efforts within both the government and private sectors. These efforts aim to launch high-quality projects and boost infrastructure investments across critical sectors such as transportation, renewable energy, and real estate.

ProTenders, a prominent Construction Intelligence and eTendering platform, reports the UAE as a leading market within the Gulf Cooperation Council. Their findings underline a dynamic market with over 52% of active projects progressing through planning, design, or tender phases. The projected value of construction ventures initiated this year stands at approximately USD 112 billion, with ongoing developments valued around USD 56.5 billion, and tenders surpassing USD 62.8 billion.

Total construction endeavours tracked by ProTenders amount to a staggering USD 772 billion, illustrating the global competitiveness of the UAE's infrastructure domain. MarkWide Research, another consulting authority, underscores the nation's dedication to establishing top-notch infrastructure, marking it as a strategic nexus for commerce, tourism, and foreign investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

