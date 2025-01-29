Deadlock in Dialogue: PTI's Absence Stalls Political Talks in Pakistan

In a striking revelation, Rana Sanaullah, the Prime Minister's Advisor on Political and Public Affairs in Pakistan, has dismissed rumors of clandestine talks between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the establishment. As reported by The Express Tribune, Sanaullah asserted that any discussions with PTI must occur through formal channels.

The advisor's comments came on the heels of PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan's declaration that PTI was not engaged in talks with other entities. Criticizing PTI for their absence at the latest government dialogue meeting, Sanaullah highlighted missed opportunities for PTI to address critical issues, pointing out the meeting was intended to resolve ongoing political tensions in the country.

Despite the government's plans to create judicial commissions to probe recent protests and crackdowns, PTI's non-participation has stalled progress. National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq expressed disappointment over this absence but remained hopeful for future discussions. Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar emphasized the government's readiness to continue negotiations, although the lack of PTI involvement poses a significant hurdle.

(With inputs from agencies.)