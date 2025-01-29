Left Menu

Deadlock in Dialogue: PTI's Absence Stalls Political Talks in Pakistan

Rana Sanaullah, advisor to Pakistan's Prime Minister, rejects rumors of secret discussions between PTI and the establishment. Sanaullah criticizes PTI for skipping official dialogue sessions, highlighting their continued political disconnect. The absence of PTI in talks casts uncertainty over future negotiations amid escalating political tensions in Pakistan.

Updated: 29-01-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 12:20 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister's Advisor on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah (Image Credit: X@RanaSanaullahPK). Image Credit: ANI
  Pakistan
  • Pakistan

In a striking revelation, Rana Sanaullah, the Prime Minister's Advisor on Political and Public Affairs in Pakistan, has dismissed rumors of clandestine talks between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the establishment. As reported by The Express Tribune, Sanaullah asserted that any discussions with PTI must occur through formal channels.

The advisor's comments came on the heels of PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan's declaration that PTI was not engaged in talks with other entities. Criticizing PTI for their absence at the latest government dialogue meeting, Sanaullah highlighted missed opportunities for PTI to address critical issues, pointing out the meeting was intended to resolve ongoing political tensions in the country.

Despite the government's plans to create judicial commissions to probe recent protests and crackdowns, PTI's non-participation has stalled progress. National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq expressed disappointment over this absence but remained hopeful for future discussions. Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar emphasized the government's readiness to continue negotiations, although the lack of PTI involvement poses a significant hurdle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

