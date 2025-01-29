UAE Champions Energy Access at African Heads of State Summit

In a significant engagement on the African continent, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan represented the UAE at the African Heads of State Energy Summit in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The summit, co-organized by the African Development Bank and the World Bank, focused on the ambitious 'Mission 300' initiative. This mission aims to provide energy access to 300 million people across Africa by 2030, addressing a crippling energy crisis that still affects around 600 million individuals.

Sheikh Shakhboot engaged in strategic meetings with several African leaders, including presidents from Tanzania, Kenya, Nigeria, and Somalia, underscoring the UAE's dedication to fostering international partnerships to achieve sustainable development and broader energy access in Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)