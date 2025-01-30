Left Menu

Trump's Second Term: Approval Ratings and Immigration Views

A week into Donald Trump's second presidency, his approval rating is at 49% per a recent Emerson College poll. While support varies across age groups, divisive opinions remain on immigration policies. As the country appears more optimistic, shifting Republican perspectives mark significant changes in national sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:37 IST
Trump's Second Term: Approval Ratings and Immigration Views
US President Donald Trump (Image Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Just over a week into his second term, President Donald Trump holds an approval rating of 49%, as revealed by an Emerson College Poll conducted for The Hill. This number aligns closely with the support he garnered in last November's presidential election.

Interestingly, Trump's disapproval rating, at 41%, is the lowest recorded by Emerson since his first term began. A neutral stance is held by 10% of respondents. Spencer Kimball, the executive director at Emerson College Polling, indicated that Trump maintains favorable views across all age groups, barring individuals aged over 70, where his disapproval rate climbs to 49%.

The survey uncovered that the only demographic showing majority approval are individuals aged 50-59, with 52% backing Trump. There's a near even split among ages 60-69, signaling demographic shifts. Meanwhile, the general sentiment towards the country's direction is increasingly positive—52% believe the U.S. is on the right track as opposed to 48% holding a contrary view, reflecting evolving perspectives within the Republican base on national trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025