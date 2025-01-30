Trump's Second Term: Approval Ratings and Immigration Views

Just over a week into his second term, President Donald Trump holds an approval rating of 49%, as revealed by an Emerson College Poll conducted for The Hill. This number aligns closely with the support he garnered in last November's presidential election.

Interestingly, Trump's disapproval rating, at 41%, is the lowest recorded by Emerson since his first term began. A neutral stance is held by 10% of respondents. Spencer Kimball, the executive director at Emerson College Polling, indicated that Trump maintains favorable views across all age groups, barring individuals aged over 70, where his disapproval rate climbs to 49%.

The survey uncovered that the only demographic showing majority approval are individuals aged 50-59, with 52% backing Trump. There's a near even split among ages 60-69, signaling demographic shifts. Meanwhile, the general sentiment towards the country's direction is increasingly positive—52% believe the U.S. is on the right track as opposed to 48% holding a contrary view, reflecting evolving perspectives within the Republican base on national trajectory.

