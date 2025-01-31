MQM-P Accuses Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari of Threatening Karachi's Business Community

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has leveled serious allegations against Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), accusing him of threatening the business community in Karachi. The accusation followed remarks made by Bilawal during an address to local traders, Dawn reported on Thursday.

During a press conference, MQM-P leaders voiced their strong objections to Bilawal's comments at a luncheon hosted for Karachi businessmen. The PPP leader advised traders to approach him with their issues, rather than seeking other avenues. Bilawal defended his party's governance, drawing contrasts with the pre-2008 situation in Karachi.

However, the MQM-P, led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, interpreted the remarks as intimidation, arguing that Bilawal was pressuring traders to favor the PPP over other political entities. Siddiqui accused the Sindh government of perpetuating biased policies and asserted that MQM-P was the sole advocate for urban Sindh. His remarks echoed concerns by senior leaders Mustafa Kamal and Farooq Sattar, who denounced the PPP's influence over provincial governance.

