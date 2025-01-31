Left Menu

MQM-P Accuses Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari of Threatening Karachi's Business Community

MQM-P accuses PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari of threatening Karachi's business community and demands authorities address the issue. The party perceives Bilawal's recent comments as intimidation towards traders, urging authorities to intervene and implement the 27th Constitutional Amendment for the welfare of urban Sindh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 10:10 IST
MQM-P Accuses Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari of Threatening Karachi's Business Community
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has leveled serious allegations against Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), accusing him of threatening the business community in Karachi. The accusation followed remarks made by Bilawal during an address to local traders, Dawn reported on Thursday.

During a press conference, MQM-P leaders voiced their strong objections to Bilawal's comments at a luncheon hosted for Karachi businessmen. The PPP leader advised traders to approach him with their issues, rather than seeking other avenues. Bilawal defended his party's governance, drawing contrasts with the pre-2008 situation in Karachi.

However, the MQM-P, led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, interpreted the remarks as intimidation, arguing that Bilawal was pressuring traders to favor the PPP over other political entities. Siddiqui accused the Sindh government of perpetuating biased policies and asserted that MQM-P was the sole advocate for urban Sindh. His remarks echoed concerns by senior leaders Mustafa Kamal and Farooq Sattar, who denounced the PPP's influence over provincial governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

