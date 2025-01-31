Left Menu

Marcos Challenges China: Withdraw or Face US Typhoon Missiles

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has proposed to return US Typhoon missiles stationed in the Philippines if China ceases its aggressive actions in the South China Sea. Marcos emphasized the need for de-escalation and a peaceful resolution, while questioning China's own missile deployments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 12:56 IST
Marcos Challenges China: Withdraw or Face US Typhoon Missiles
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr (Photo: X/ @opgovph). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In a bold move, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has proposed a conditional withdrawal of US Typhoon missiles from his country. The offer hinges on China's agreement to cease aggressive maneuvers in the South China Sea, a region fraught with territorial disputes. Marcos, speaking just before a meeting with US President Donald Trump, firmly linked his stance on the missile system to China's conduct, as reported by Taiwan News.

The proposal follows repeated demands from China for the removal of the Typhoon missile system. Despite initially considering a temporary withdrawal, the Philippines, in concert with the US, opted in September to keep the missiles active. Marcos openly questioned China's objections, highlighting the disparity in military capabilities: "I don't understand the protests regarding the Typhoon missile system. We refrain from commenting on their vastly superior missile systems," he stated.

Marcos extended an olive branch with conditions, advocating for de-escalation in the contested waters. "Let's make a deal with China," he articulated, "Stop encroaching on our territory, cease harassment against our fishermen, halt aggressive actions, and we'll withdraw the Typhoon missiles." The lack of response from the Chinese embassy in Manila illustrates the tense diplomatic landscape. The missile system, initially deployed during the Balikatan exercises in April 2024, now resides at an undisclosed site in the Philippines. This move aligns with the 2016 Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling, which dismissed China's expansive claims in the sea, despite China's rejection of the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

