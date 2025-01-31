Left Menu

IDF Elimination of Hamas Terrorists behind October 7 Massacre

The IDF and Israeli security forces eliminated two Hamas terrorists involved in October 7 massacre and kidnappings. Key figures targeted included Hatim Hazem Hejazi Regev, killed by airstrike, and Muhammad Ahmed Farij Saeed, neutralized earlier in Gaza. Both participated in violent acts against IDF forces.

  Israel

In recent months, the Israel Defense Forces, working alongside other Israeli security entities, executed operations resulting in the elimination of key Hamas terrorists before the Gaza ceasefire took effect. Among those targeted were individuals directly involved in the deadly events of October 7, including the abduction of female IDF observers from the Kibbutz Nahal Oz base.

In a notable strike, Israel Air Force aircraft killed Hatim Hazem Hejazi Regev, a prominent figure in the Shuja'iyya regiment of Hamas, who played an instrumental role in orchestrating attacks and kidnappings.

Another operation in September 2024 saw the targeted elimination of Muhammad Ahmed Farij Saeed, associated with the Shati Battalion, who was pivotal to the kidnapping incident at Nahal Oz base. Both terrorists had led numerous violent acts against IDF units, with several other Hamas affiliates meeting similar fates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

