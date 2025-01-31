Protests Paralyze Sindh's Universities Amid Controversial Leadership Reform
Amid protests against a proposed change to the Sindh Universities Act, academic activities in Sindh's public universities have halted. The bill allows non-academic professionals to be vice-chancellors, sparking debate over their capacity to handle academic responsibilities. Students fear falling behind, while experts demand further consultation with faculty.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a severe disruption to academic activities, universities across Sindh, Pakistan, have been paralyzed since January 6th due to protests against a proposed amendment to the Sindh Universities and Institutes Laws Act, Geo News reports reveal.
The contentious legislative measure enables non-academic individuals to be appointed as vice-chancellors, a move vehemently opposed by academic experts who fear it could undermine the leadership structure of higher education institutions in the province. Critics question the capacity of vice-chancellors holding only a master's degree to effectively manage academic and research operations.
Despite Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah arguing that the bill aims to improve university administration, education specialists contend that involving administrators from diverse backgrounds could lead to governance issues. They cite existing accusations of corruption against previous nominees. With students expressing concern over missed classes, the provincial government faces mounting pressure to engage with faculty for a resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Leadership Shakeup: Fresh Horses in the House Intelligence Committee
Leadership Shift: Mike Turner Steps Down from House Intelligence Committee
Starmer Pledges 100-Year Partnership with Ukraine Amid US Leadership Shift
Vineet Joshi Assumes Charge as Secretary of Department of Higher Education
Leadership Shuffle: New CEOs at PNB and Indian Bank