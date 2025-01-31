Protests Paralyze Sindh's Universities Amid Controversial Leadership Reform

In a severe disruption to academic activities, universities across Sindh, Pakistan, have been paralyzed since January 6th due to protests against a proposed amendment to the Sindh Universities and Institutes Laws Act, Geo News reports reveal.

The contentious legislative measure enables non-academic individuals to be appointed as vice-chancellors, a move vehemently opposed by academic experts who fear it could undermine the leadership structure of higher education institutions in the province. Critics question the capacity of vice-chancellors holding only a master's degree to effectively manage academic and research operations.

Despite Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah arguing that the bill aims to improve university administration, education specialists contend that involving administrators from diverse backgrounds could lead to governance issues. They cite existing accusations of corruption against previous nominees. With students expressing concern over missed classes, the provincial government faces mounting pressure to engage with faculty for a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)