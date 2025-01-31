UAE's Global Humanitarian Efforts Highlighted at Key Council Meeting
Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasized the UAE's commitment to humanitarian and development programs. The board meeting of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council discussed various initiatives and strategic priorities, highlighting the UAE's global contributions and efforts to ensure sustainable development in needy communities worldwide.
In a pivotal meeting of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan underscored the UAE's dedication to its global humanitarian and development efforts. The Council's initiatives seek to reflect the nation's civilisational values under President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's leadership.
Key discussions revolved around the UAE Aid Agency and strategic plans by the UAE Youth Council for Humanitarian Work, emphasizing integration among humanitarian entities to enhance efficiency. Sheikh Theyab cited Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan's focus on maximizing the impact of UAE's humanitarian efforts through coordinated programs.
Sheikh Theyab praised the diligent work of Emirati donor agencies and humanitarian organizations, highlighting their accomplishments in 2024. The meeting also reviewed UAE's global projects in challenging regions, aiming to provide essential services and stabilize vulnerable areas consistently.
