Left Menu

UAE's Global Humanitarian Efforts Highlighted at Key Council Meeting

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasized the UAE's commitment to humanitarian and development programs. The board meeting of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council discussed various initiatives and strategic priorities, highlighting the UAE's global contributions and efforts to ensure sustainable development in needy communities worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 18:24 IST
UAE's Global Humanitarian Efforts Highlighted at Key Council Meeting
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a pivotal meeting of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan underscored the UAE's dedication to its global humanitarian and development efforts. The Council's initiatives seek to reflect the nation's civilisational values under President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's leadership.

Key discussions revolved around the UAE Aid Agency and strategic plans by the UAE Youth Council for Humanitarian Work, emphasizing integration among humanitarian entities to enhance efficiency. Sheikh Theyab cited Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan's focus on maximizing the impact of UAE's humanitarian efforts through coordinated programs.

Sheikh Theyab praised the diligent work of Emirati donor agencies and humanitarian organizations, highlighting their accomplishments in 2024. The meeting also reviewed UAE's global projects in challenging regions, aiming to provide essential services and stabilize vulnerable areas consistently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025