Left Menu

Dubai's Slam Dunk: A New Era for Tourism and Basketball in the UAE

The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism has partnered with Dubai Basketball, promoting the city as a sports and travel destination. The partnership enhances basketball's growth locally and internationally as the team competes in Europe's ABA League, drawing fans to Dubai to enjoy its diverse attractions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 18:26 IST
Dubai's Slam Dunk: A New Era for Tourism and Basketball in the UAE
Dubai DET partners with Dubai Basketball to enhance emirate's position as global sporting destination (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a strategic move to elevate Dubai's international standing in sports and tourism, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has forged a partnership with Dubai Basketball, becoming one of the club's founding sponsors. Through this partnership, DET aims to leverage the sporting platform to bolster Dubai's image as a leading global hub for sports, events, and entertainment.

The collaboration marks Dubai Basketball's historic entry as the first Middle Eastern team in Europe's ABA League, facing top-tier competitors from regions such as Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, and Montenegro. The initiative is expected to draw in global audiences and sports enthusiasts, presenting an opportunity for visiting fans to explore Dubai's dynamic tourist offerings.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment under DET, emphasized the partnership's role in enhancing Dubai's prowess as a premier destination for world-class events, aligning with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33. Enthusiastic about this venture, Dejan Kamenjasevic of Dubai Basketball hailed the collaboration's potential to attract European visitors and promote the UAE's culture and heritage, signaling a new chapter in Dubai's sports and tourism ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025