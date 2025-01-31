Dubai's Slam Dunk: A New Era for Tourism and Basketball in the UAE

In a strategic move to elevate Dubai's international standing in sports and tourism, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has forged a partnership with Dubai Basketball, becoming one of the club's founding sponsors. Through this partnership, DET aims to leverage the sporting platform to bolster Dubai's image as a leading global hub for sports, events, and entertainment.

The collaboration marks Dubai Basketball's historic entry as the first Middle Eastern team in Europe's ABA League, facing top-tier competitors from regions such as Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, and Montenegro. The initiative is expected to draw in global audiences and sports enthusiasts, presenting an opportunity for visiting fans to explore Dubai's dynamic tourist offerings.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment under DET, emphasized the partnership's role in enhancing Dubai's prowess as a premier destination for world-class events, aligning with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33. Enthusiastic about this venture, Dejan Kamenjasevic of Dubai Basketball hailed the collaboration's potential to attract European visitors and promote the UAE's culture and heritage, signaling a new chapter in Dubai's sports and tourism ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)