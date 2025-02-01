Union Budget 2025: A Visionary Blueprint for India's Growth

On a significant note, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar commended Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her presentation of the Union Budget 2025, lauding it as forward-looking and growth-oriented. Jaishankar expressed his admiration via a social media post, highlighting the budget's prominent focus on job creation and employment sectors. He endorsed it as a holistic roadmap towards realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambition for a developed India, tagged as Viksit Bharat.

Jaishankar specified that the budget's emphases on agriculture, MSMEs, investment, and exports are pivotal pillars supporting Atmanirbhar Bharat and enhancing India's global economic footprint. According to him, this financial plan acknowledges the contributions of the middle class and reinforces commitments to the welfare of vulnerable groups like the poor and youth, marking it as the #ViksitBharatBudget2025.

Prime Minister Modi acclaimed the Union Budget 2025 for its aspirational reach, labeling it as a force multiplier for nationwide development. The budget is poised to amplify savings, stimulate investments, and open numerous sectors for youth engagement, thereby acting as a catalyst for economic growth and inclusivity. Complementing Modi's views, Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the budget as comprehensive and visionary, particularly noting the decision to exempt income tax up to Rs 12 lakh, which underscores the government's focus on the middle class. Sitharaman's strategic fiscal roadmap is set to drive transformative progress in the nation's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)