Arab Parliament Chief Advocates Localizing AI in Arab Nations

Arab Parliament President Mohammed Al Yamahi urges Arab countries to domesticate AI technology. Speaking at the 'Artificial Intelligence in the Arab World' forum, he emphasized creating plans, reallocating resources, and forming partnerships to align AI innovation with cultural values while addressing ethical concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 06:28 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 06:28 IST
Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, the President of the Arab Parliament (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The President of the Arab Parliament, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, highlighted the critical importance of localizing the artificial intelligence industry across Arab nations. During his keynote speech at the Arab Dialogue Circle, he stressed the urgent need for strategic plans and resources to effectively compete in the global AI arena.

Speaking from the General Secretariat of the Arab League's headquarters, Al Yamahi addressed the theme 'Artificial Intelligence in the Arab World: Innovative Applications and Ethical Challenges.' This event, organized by various academic and diplomatic institutions, convened to explore AI's potential and ethical considerations in the Arabic context.

Al Yamahi underlined that building a sustainable Arab AI ecosystem requires collaboration among governments, academia, and the private sector. Furthermore, he called for a comprehensive legal framework to ensure that technological advancement does not compromise cultural and ethical values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

