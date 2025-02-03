Arab Parliament Chief Advocates Localizing AI in Arab Nations
Arab Parliament President Mohammed Al Yamahi urges Arab countries to domesticate AI technology. Speaking at the 'Artificial Intelligence in the Arab World' forum, he emphasized creating plans, reallocating resources, and forming partnerships to align AI innovation with cultural values while addressing ethical concerns.
- Country:
- Egypt
The President of the Arab Parliament, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, highlighted the critical importance of localizing the artificial intelligence industry across Arab nations. During his keynote speech at the Arab Dialogue Circle, he stressed the urgent need for strategic plans and resources to effectively compete in the global AI arena.
Speaking from the General Secretariat of the Arab League's headquarters, Al Yamahi addressed the theme 'Artificial Intelligence in the Arab World: Innovative Applications and Ethical Challenges.' This event, organized by various academic and diplomatic institutions, convened to explore AI's potential and ethical considerations in the Arabic context.
Al Yamahi underlined that building a sustainable Arab AI ecosystem requires collaboration among governments, academia, and the private sector. Furthermore, he called for a comprehensive legal framework to ensure that technological advancement does not compromise cultural and ethical values.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AI
- Arab
- Parliament
- localization
- technology
- ethics
- culture
- innovation
- sustainability
- partnership
ALSO READ
Bradford's Cultural Symphony: City of Culture 2025 takes center stage
Celebrating Pongal: Bridging Cultures in Singapore
India and Italy Unite Against Terrorism’s Misuse of Technology
Mahakumbh 2025: A Divine Confluence of Faith and Culture
Mapping Mozambique's Agriculture: Technology, Challenges, and the Road to Progress