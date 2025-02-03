Left Menu

Lt. Gen. Batoo Tshering's Strategic Visit to India: Strengthening Bhutan-India Military Ties

Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering of the Royal Bhutan Army is on a six-day official visit to India to enhance military cooperation. His itinerary includes meetings with top Indian officials and visits to military landmarks, aiming to deepen the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 11:18 IST
Chief Operations Officer of the Royal Bhutan Army Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering received Guard of Honour at South Block (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering, Chief Operations Officer of the Royal Bhutan Army, is undertaking a six-day official visit to India, where he was honored with a Guard of Honour at South Block. Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi welcomed General Tshering, who reciprocated with a handshake.

On Monday, General Tshering paid homage to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath at Delhi's National War Memorial. His visit, aimed at bolstering bilateral military cooperation, spans from February 1-6 and seeks to explore new avenues for defense collaboration between India and Bhutan.

While in Delhi, General Tshering's agenda includes pivotal meetings with senior defense officials, including the Chief of the Army Staff and National Security Advisor. Moreover, he is set to engage with key military institutions such as the National Security Guard in Manesar. The journey will extend to Kolkata, where he will honor the Valiant at the Vijay Samarak and confer with the Eastern Command's General Officer Commanding-in-Chief. According to the Ministry of Defence, this visit sets the stage for sustained military collaboration.

In December, Bhutan's royalty, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck, embarked on a brief visit to India, meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Their discussions centered on enhancing cooperation and addressing pressing regional and global issues, reaffirming India's enduring friendship and commitment to Bhutan's development endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

