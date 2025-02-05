Left Menu

UAE and Argentina Forge Stronger Economic Ties at Abu Dhabi Seminar

The UAE-Argentina economic seminar held in Abu Dhabi emphasized enhancing trade and investment ties between the two nations. Key discussions highlighted Argentina's Incentive Regime for Large Investments, aimed at attracting UAE investments, and the UAE's role as a strategic trade hub for South American businesses.

UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunities (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

The Ministry of Economy and the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry jointly organized a prominent seminar in Abu Dhabi, drawing senior officials and business leaders from the UAE and Argentina. The meeting aimed to boost bilateral trade and investment through new initiatives and economic discussions.

Central to the talks was Argentina's freshly unveiled Incentive Regime for Large Investments (RIGI), designed to entice international investors. Minister Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi underscored the UAE's dedication to intensifying economic collaboration with Argentina, identifying it as a key partner for future growth prospects.

Argentinian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gerardo Werthein, emphasized RIGI's potential in fostering an investor-friendly landscape, inviting Emirati businesses to explore opportunities in mining, energy, and technology. The seminar concluded with a mutual pledge to strengthen economic ties and explore joint ventures, building upon existing trade partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

