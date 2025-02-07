Baloch Fishermen Face Economic Hardships Amid Allegations Against Coast Guard

In a distressing report from the Dasht Kaldaan area of Balochistan, a local resident has accused the Pakistan Coast Guard of vandalizing his only source of income — a small fishing boat vital for his family's sustenance, as per the Balochistan Post. The man asserts that the Coast Guard, along with other maritime forces, has been unjustly targeting local fishermen, culminating in severe economic setbacks.

The local community has voiced strong disapproval of these actions, noting that the Coast Guard frequently detains fishermen and destroys their boats, thereby exacerbating the challenges they face in sustaining their livelihoods. Described as both unfair and unjust, these repeated incidents have fueled growing anger among residents. This frustration is further inflamed by what they perceive as a lack of constructive support from political leaders, whom they accuse of offering only superficial press statements without enacting meaningful change through relevant authorities.

According to the Balochistan Post, affected fishermen and local inhabitants are now demanding swift intervention and justice to prevent any further financial ruin. They urge the government and concerned agencies to act immediately to safeguard their livelihoods. Human rights organizations have condemned the actions of Pakistani forces, affirming that such measures aim to instill fear among the local population and calling for an immediate cessation of enforced disappearances, with accountability sought from the authorities.

The Baloch people have a long history of facing oppression, suffering from discrimination, military crackdowns, and denial of basic rights. Their calls for autonomy and equal treatment remain largely unheeded, with activists often targeted. Additionally, the region is plagued by economic neglect, inadequate infrastructure, and suppression of their cultural and political rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)