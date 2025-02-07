Chaos in Dhaka: Islamist Groups Empowered Amid Political Unrest

Amid a backdrop of political turbulence, Professor Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah from the University of Dhaka has pointed out the increasing influence of Islamist factions in Bangladesh after the exit of Sheikh Hasina. In a candid conversation with ANI, Kalimullah expressed concern over several banned Islamist organizations gaining momentum, with some even holding public press briefings despite their illegal status.

Kalimullah highlighted the enhanced presence of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and the Hefazat-e-Islam movement. He also noted the growing prominence of figures like the Peer of Charmoni and said that outlawed groups such as Hizb ut-Tahrir were active. They are disseminating leaflets, hoisting flags, and organizing demonstrations, signifying a shift in the public arena.

These assertions come in the wake of a destructive episode where a mob targeted the historic residence of Bangladesh's founding father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Visuals captured by the Dhaka Tribune showed flames erupting in the building as protesters vandalized it. The unrest followed calls on social media for a demonstration in response to a provocative online address by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

