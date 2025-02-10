ExxonMobil's Jack P Williams Joins US-India Strategic Partnership Forum

Jack P Williams, the Senior Vice President of ExxonMobil, has joined the Board of Directors of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), according to a statement from the organization. Williams has held the Senior Vice President role at ExxonMobil since 2014, following his tenure as Executive Vice President of ExxonMobil Production Company.

Williams' extensive career in the energy industry includes serving as President of XTO Energy Inc. from 2010 to 2013 after ExxonMobil's acquisition of XTO Energy. His various roles at ExxonMobil have included Vice President positions overseeing Asia projects and engineering within the company's production divisions, and advising on upstream activities.

Welcoming Williams, Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of USISPF, highlighted the growing synergy in the US-India energy sector. Aghi stated that the partnership, now pivotal to bilateral trade, focuses on supporting India's energy transition towards a USD 5 trillion economy, with roles for American firms like ExxonMobil in energy security, technology, and sustainability.

Aghi emphasized that Williams' understanding of the US-India energy dynamics will aid in enhancing bilateral commercial ties, with key focus areas being policy collaboration, joint research and development, and increased private sector involvement. USISPF's Chairman John Chambers echoed this sentiment, lauding Williams as a valuable addition to the Board's diverse and forward-thinking leadership.

Williams expressed his gratitude for his appointment, recognizing the significance of his role in fostering a robust US-India partnership. He aims to leverage his energy sector expertise for developing and applying technology-driven solutions to address global energy challenges, while also promoting the collaboration between the two democracies.

