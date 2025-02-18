Left Menu

US Halts MCC Pact with Nepal Amid Presidential Order

The US has suspended the multi-million dollar Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) agreement with Nepal, impacting essential road and electricity projects. The halt follows a US Presidential Executive Order, despite prior progress and expectations to enhance Nepal's infrastructure and economy through this significant bilateral effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:48 IST
US Halts MCC Pact with Nepal Amid Presidential Order
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The United States has abruptly suspended the substantial Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) agreement with Nepal, disrupting projects crucial to bolstering the country's road network and electricity transmission infrastructure. This suspension was announced by Nepal's Finance Ministry and implicates a moratorium issued through a US Presidential Executive Order.

The MCC pact formally commenced on August 30, 2023, aiming to enhance connectivity within Nepal by improving road and electricity infrastructure. Initially, this initiative, endorsed in September 2017, solidified bilateral cooperation, with an expected completion within five years following significant preparatory efforts by Nepal as of 2022.

Despite Nepal's status as a pioneering regional participant in the MCC program, the initiative faced political resistance due to misconceptions of its nature. The agreement involves a $500 million grant from the US, complemented by $197 million from Nepal, poised to augment infrastructure reliability, facilitate trade with India, and unlock new economic opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025