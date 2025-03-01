Tense Oval Office Clash: Trump and Zelenskyy Disagree on Ceasefire

In a turbulent encounter at the Oval Office, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy debated fervently before the media. Tensions rose as Trump alleged that Zelenskyy was reluctant to agree to an immediate ceasefire amid ongoing hostilities with Russia.

Zelenskyy departed the White House earlier than anticipated, leaving without finalizing a crucial minerals agreement or participating in a press conference alongside Trump. Trumps told reporters, 'He wants to return, but I can't allow it. They should initiate an immediate ceasefire.'

Trump's criticism intensified as he suggested Zelenskyy's stance was bolstered by US support. He remarked, 'He's now a big shot with the US by his side, but without us, he cannot win.'

Trump highlighted Zelenskyy's hesitance and urged for a peace deal, claiming, 'Zelenskyy doesn't have the 'cards' to conclude the war; a negotiated agreement is essential.' Meanwhile, Zelenskyy stated online, 'Ukraine seeks a just and lasting peace, and that's our goal.' (ANI)

