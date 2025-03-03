Stuck in Transit: Thai Airways Leaves Pakistani Travelers Stranded in Bangkok

Pakistani passengers en route from Sydney to Pakistan have been stranded in Bangkok for two days following a technical glitch with a Thai Airways flight, according to ARY News. Initially kept waiting for six hours at Bangkok airport, passengers hoped for an alternative flight that never materialized.

Thai Airways ultimately canceled the scheduled flight, leaving the travelers in distress. Though the airline offered accommodation, the hotel was located one and a half hours from the airport and lacked adequate facilities, exacerbating their discomfort.

Due to the airline's mismanagement, many missed connecting flights, prompting stranded passengers to seek aid from Pakistani authorities. In related news, Fly Jinnah plans to launch Dhaka-Karachi flights, facilitated by approval from Bangladesh's aviation officials, amid strengthening ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)