Left Menu

Stuck in Transit: Thai Airways Leaves Pakistani Travelers Stranded in Bangkok

Pakistani travelers face extended delays in Bangkok due to a Thai Airways technical issue, as they urge authorities for help. Meanwhile, Fly Jinnah plans to launch flights between Dhaka and Karachi amid strengthening ties between Bangladesh and Pakistan, which include a new trade deal and lifted visa restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 08:44 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 08:44 IST
Stuck in Transit: Thai Airways Leaves Pakistani Travelers Stranded in Bangkok
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistani passengers en route from Sydney to Pakistan have been stranded in Bangkok for two days following a technical glitch with a Thai Airways flight, according to ARY News. Initially kept waiting for six hours at Bangkok airport, passengers hoped for an alternative flight that never materialized.

Thai Airways ultimately canceled the scheduled flight, leaving the travelers in distress. Though the airline offered accommodation, the hotel was located one and a half hours from the airport and lacked adequate facilities, exacerbating their discomfort.

Due to the airline's mismanagement, many missed connecting flights, prompting stranded passengers to seek aid from Pakistani authorities. In related news, Fly Jinnah plans to launch Dhaka-Karachi flights, facilitated by approval from Bangladesh's aviation officials, amid strengthening ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025