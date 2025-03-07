Left Menu

IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari Set to Retire

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir announces Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari's retirement from the military. Hagari has been commended for his remarkable service during challenging times. It is anticipated that a combat officer from the Ground Forces, potentially Col. Beni Aharon, will succeed him.

In a significant development, the IDF Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, has confirmed the impending retirement of Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari, the current IDF Spokesperson, in the coming weeks.

Zamir lauded Hagari's dedicated service, underscoring his role during one of Israel's most challenging conflicts, reflecting on his leadership qualities and commitment.

Speculation surrounds the appointment of a successor, with reports indicating that Col. Beni Aharon, who commands the 401st Armored Brigade, is among the top candidates for the role.

