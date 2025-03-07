IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari Set to Retire

In a significant development, the IDF Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, has confirmed the impending retirement of Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari, the current IDF Spokesperson, in the coming weeks.

Zamir lauded Hagari's dedicated service, underscoring his role during one of Israel's most challenging conflicts, reflecting on his leadership qualities and commitment.

Speculation surrounds the appointment of a successor, with reports indicating that Col. Beni Aharon, who commands the 401st Armored Brigade, is among the top candidates for the role.

(With inputs from agencies.)