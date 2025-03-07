IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari Set to Retire
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir announces Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari's retirement from the military. Hagari has been commended for his remarkable service during challenging times. It is anticipated that a combat officer from the Ground Forces, potentially Col. Beni Aharon, will succeed him.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:49 IST
- Country:
- Israel
In a significant development, the IDF Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, has confirmed the impending retirement of Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari, the current IDF Spokesperson, in the coming weeks.
Zamir lauded Hagari's dedicated service, underscoring his role during one of Israel's most challenging conflicts, reflecting on his leadership qualities and commitment.
Speculation surrounds the appointment of a successor, with reports indicating that Col. Beni Aharon, who commands the 401st Armored Brigade, is among the top candidates for the role.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel Awaits Return of Captive Bodies in Symbolic Respite Amidst War
Return of Hostages Marks Somber Chapter in Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
Tragic Return: Bodies of Israeli Hostages Released Amidst Tense Ceasefire Negotiations
Israel Prepares for Grim Handover Amid Ongoing Gaza Ceasefire
Grief and Diplomacy: The Emotional Handover of Israeli Hostages by Hamas