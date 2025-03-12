Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India-Sierra Leone Foreign Office Consultations Drive Bilateral Growth

The second round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and Sierra Leone in Delhi focused on enhancing bilateral relations, including trade, investment, and digital solutions. Both countries endorsed further cooperation in global forums and agreed to expand ties in defense, energy, and development sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 10:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The second round of Foreign Office Consultations, co-chaired by Sevala Naik Mude from India's Ministry of External Affairs and Alan CE Logan from Sierra Leone's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, took place in Delhi. The discussions covered a comprehensive review of India-Sierra Leone relations, focusing on trade, investments, and people-to-people ties.

The consultations facilitated an in-depth analysis of key cooperation areas such as trade, health, education, and digital transformation. India reiterated its support for Sierra Leone's capacity building and development initiatives. Both nations expressed satisfaction with progress on India Stack initiatives post the signing of a transformative MoU.

Examining global and regional issues, the delegates also discussed collaborative efforts in multilateral forums including the UN. Sierra Leone indicated potential support for India's UNSC bid and showed interest in agreements on the International Solar Alliance and Global Biofuels Alliance. Growing trade relations, with significant investment like M/s. Odhav's USD 240 million in a steel plant, underscore the strengthening ties between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

