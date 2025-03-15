Muslim Council of Elders Calls for Action Against Islamophobia on International Day

The Muslim Council of Elders highlighted the critical need to bolster dialogue, tolerance, coexistence, and peace amid rising hate rhetoric, extremism, and anti-Islam sentiment. Marking the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, observed on March 15 by the United Nations, the council underscored Islam as a faith of peace and warned against right-wing efforts to demonize it.

The council urged tangible measures to counter Islamophobia, such as fostering East-West dialogue, integrating Muslims positively into societies, and legislating against hate and religious defamation. Dedicated to promoting peaceful Islamic values, it champions initiatives like international peace convoys and student dialogues to combat bigotry and discrimination.

In 2019, Ahmed Al-Tayeb and Pope Francis signed the Document on Human Fraternity, reiterating freedom of belief and cultural diversity as divine rights, rejecting religious coercion. This document supports human rights and mutual respect, advocating no imposition of beliefs across cultures and faiths.

(With inputs from agencies.)