PPP Slams Government's New Energy Policy: A Threat to Renewable Future

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) spokesperson Shazia Marri launched a scathing critique of the government's recently announced alternative energy policy, reported ARY News. Marri underscored her party's strong opposition to the new policy, emphasizing its detrimental impact on solar energy consumers and the broader renewable energy landscape in Pakistan.

The spokesperson voiced her disapproval of the government's amendments to net metering regulations, which now compel solar energy users to sell electricity at a drastically reduced rate of 10 Pakistani Rupees per unit. Previously, the rate stood at 27 PKR per unit. The policy change, according to Marri, represents a direct affront to alternative energy users and a betrayal of Pakistan's green energy ambitions. She highlighted additional financial strain, as consumers are forced to buy from the national grid at an inflated rate of 65 PKR per unit, which could stifle the adoption of renewable energy.

Marri also pointed to the influence of mafias in the power sector, accusing the Pakistani government of rampant corruption and inefficiency. She cited a 550 percent disparity in the policy, calling it economically unjust and dismissing government claims of minimal financial burden on consumers. Marri argued the real issue lies in idle capacity payments, with the potential for an annual loss of 600 billion PKR due to power theft and unpaid bills weighing heavily on the economy. Furthermore, Marri contended that the policy undermines local and foreign investment in renewable energy and diminishes developmental opportunities in the sector.

She characterized the policy as an assault on Pakistan's energy and economic sovereignty, demanding its immediate repeal and legal action against policy violators. Marri affirmed the PPP's commitment to challenging the decision through judicial, political, and public means if necessary, as reported by ANI.

