Left Menu

Slovakia's Strong Entrée: Boosting Indo-Slovak Ties at Raisina Dialogue

The Slovak Ambassador to India highlights the significance of the Raisina Dialogue, showcasing Slovakia's involvement through a powerful delegation. This participation reflects the booming Indo-Slovak relations, with trade between the two nations surpassing 1.3 billion euros, underscoring cultural and business ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 12:34 IST
Slovakia's Strong Entrée: Boosting Indo-Slovak Ties at Raisina Dialogue
Slovakia's Ambassador to India Robert Maxian (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Slovakia's Ambassador to India, Robert Maxian, emphasized the strategic significance of the Raisina Dialogue as Slovakia exhibits a "powerful delegation" to engage with India's evolving landscape. In a conversation with ANI, Maxian stressed the thriving relationship between India and Slovakia, spotlighted by bilateral trade exceeding 1.3 billion euros last year, and acknowledged the active role of Slovak investors.

The ambassador remarked on Slovakia's deep interest in India's developmental ambit, noting, "This event holds immense importance for us, supported by a high-level delegation. Our involvement is a testament to our commitment to the Developed India 2047 agenda and the blossoming Indo-Slovak collaboration."

The 10th Raisina Dialogue commences today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the event, alongside New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon delivering the keynote address. As India's premier geopolitical forum, this year's dialogue aims to address global challenges through its theme, 'Kalachakra: People, Peace, Planet,' engaging policymakers, diplomats, and leaders from over 130 countries in pivotal conversations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025