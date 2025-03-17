Slovakia's Strong Entrée: Boosting Indo-Slovak Ties at Raisina Dialogue

Slovakia's Ambassador to India, Robert Maxian, emphasized the strategic significance of the Raisina Dialogue as Slovakia exhibits a "powerful delegation" to engage with India's evolving landscape. In a conversation with ANI, Maxian stressed the thriving relationship between India and Slovakia, spotlighted by bilateral trade exceeding 1.3 billion euros last year, and acknowledged the active role of Slovak investors.

The ambassador remarked on Slovakia's deep interest in India's developmental ambit, noting, "This event holds immense importance for us, supported by a high-level delegation. Our involvement is a testament to our commitment to the Developed India 2047 agenda and the blossoming Indo-Slovak collaboration."

The 10th Raisina Dialogue commences today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the event, alongside New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon delivering the keynote address. As India's premier geopolitical forum, this year's dialogue aims to address global challenges through its theme, 'Kalachakra: People, Peace, Planet,' engaging policymakers, diplomats, and leaders from over 130 countries in pivotal conversations.

(With inputs from agencies.)