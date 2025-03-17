Left Menu

US Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard Reaffirms US-India Alliance Against Islamist Terrorism

Tulsi Gabbard, US Director of National Intelligence, emphasized a joint commitment between the US and India to counteract Islamist terrorism. Gabbard criticized misuse of intelligence channels and vowed to focus on the US's core mission of national security. She also addressed President Trump's budgetary concerns regarding foreign aid allocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 16:01 IST
US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard reinforced the ongoing commitment of President Donald Trump to address the threat posed by Islamist terrorism. This threat, she argued, remains a significant concern for American citizens. Gabbard acknowledged similar threats affecting countries such as India, Bangladesh, Syria, Israel, and various Middle Eastern locations.

Gabbard commented on collaboration between the United States and India, expressing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is equally committed to combatting terrorism. Both nations are poised to enhance cooperation to effectively identify and neutralize such threats, noting the impact of terrorism globally.

She highlighted an incident involving misuse of an intelligence-based chat network, where US intelligence personnel engaged in unprofessional and inappropriate conversations. Gabbard asserted that ensuring the intelligence community stays focused on its principal mission of securing the nation and providing truthful information is her top priority, calling out the distractions that undermine trust and professionalism.

Furthermore, Gabbard mentioned President Trump's concerns over foreign aid allocations. In February, Trump critiqued the USD 21 million funding intended for voter turnout in India, dismissing it as a potential 'kickback scheme,' while citing similar concerns over financial commitments in Bangladesh and Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

