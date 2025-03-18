Israeli Forces Eliminate Key Hamas Leaders in Gaza Offensive

In a decisive military operation, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced the elimination of Essam Dib Abdullah al-Dalis, a prominent Hamas figure in Gaza. Al-Dalis, who replaced Ruhi Mushtaha, played a critical role in Hamas' governance and terror activities in the region.

Over the past 24 hours, Israeli forces targeted dozens of Hamas positions and figures across the Gaza Strip. This intensive strike campaign aimed to weaken Hamas' military and political structure, ultimately reducing the threat to Israeli security, according to IDF statements.

The strikes also reportedly killed senior Hamas officials, including Mahmoud Marzouk Ahmed Abu-Watfa, who managed internal security, and Bahjat Hassan Muhammad Abu-Saltan, the head of internal security operations. These operations underscore the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas as tensions continue to rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)