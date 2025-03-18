Left Menu

Israeli Forces Eliminate Key Hamas Leaders in Gaza Offensive

In a significant operation, IDF reports the neutralization of top Hamas official Essam Dib Abdullah al-Dalis, disrupting Hamas' command in Gaza. Israeli strikes target senior Hamas members, aiming to diminish their military capabilities threatening Israel's security, including recent casualties Mahmoud Abu-Watfa and Bahjat Abu-Saltan.

In a decisive military operation, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced the elimination of Essam Dib Abdullah al-Dalis, a prominent Hamas figure in Gaza. Al-Dalis, who replaced Ruhi Mushtaha, played a critical role in Hamas' governance and terror activities in the region.

Over the past 24 hours, Israeli forces targeted dozens of Hamas positions and figures across the Gaza Strip. This intensive strike campaign aimed to weaken Hamas' military and political structure, ultimately reducing the threat to Israeli security, according to IDF statements.

The strikes also reportedly killed senior Hamas officials, including Mahmoud Marzouk Ahmed Abu-Watfa, who managed internal security, and Bahjat Hassan Muhammad Abu-Saltan, the head of internal security operations. These operations underscore the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas as tensions continue to rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

