Waste Mismanagement at Islamabad's Market Threatens Public Health

At Islamabad's I-11 fruit and vegetable market, waste disposal negligence by authorities and vendors has escalated into a major public health threat, The Express Tribune reports. Decaying produce generates a foul smell, disrupting local residents, businesses, and commuters.

The Express Tribune highlights growing concerns over accountability as public complaints are met with inaction. The Sabzi Mandi, a central hub for produce, has turned into a dumping ground for unsold items. The absence of effective waste management exacerbates the problem.

The Market Committee, responsible for Sabzi Mandi, faces criticism for its indifference. Secretary Muhammad Saqib declined to comment when approached by APP, exposing gaps in accountability. Vendors lament the lack of waste management education and incentives to curtail waste.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Sanitation Directorate has also been unresponsive. Environmental expert Maria Khan warns that methane emissions from improperly disposed waste contribute to pollution and climate change. Leachate pollution poses serious health risks.

The Express Tribune notes that poor waste management ramifications extend beyond the market. A nearby multinational store reports decreased foot traffic due to odors and unclean conditions, echoing economic concerns. Without a clear timeline, residents grow frustrated.

Experts and community members call for sustainable waste management practices, such as waste separation and composting facilities, as well as education initiatives. The Express Tribune emphasizes urgent action by the Sanitation Directorate to ensure effective cleanup and regular waste management. (ANI)

