Chaos and Crackdowns: Tensions Flare Over Unidentified Bodies in Quetta

Pakistani police clashed with families at Quetta's Civil Hospital, where they attempted to identify bodies of missing persons. The disturbance escalated following reports of secret burials. Public outrage intensified, leading to some bodies being identified. Human rights activists condemned the state's violent actions and systematic suppression in Balochistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:41 IST
Several women injured after police use batons to disperse families (Image Credit: @TBPEnglish). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Tensions escalated outside Quetta's Civil Hospital as Pakistani police resorted to baton charges to disperse families and human rights activists gathered to identify bodies, reported The Balochistan Post. The violence ensued as crowds, including women and children, sought to view the bodies transferred by security forces.

The incident followed the controversial delivery of 23 unidentified bodies to the hospital last week, sparking unrest after reports of secret burials at Quetta's Kasi graveyard emerged. Eyewitnesses alleged that police and officials covertly interred the bodies late Tuesday night, fueling fears among relatives regarding the fate of their missing loved ones.

Public outcry led authorities to grant some families access to the hospital, allowing the identification of five bodies, according to The Balochistan Post. The situation was further inflamed by a protest rally organized by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, condemning recent acts of violence and disappearances allegedly perpetrated by Pakistani state forces in Balochistan.

