Call for Bharat Ratna: Honoring the Dalai Lama's Legacy

During its inaugural General Assembly, the Indian Himalayan Council of Nalanda Buddhist Tradition (IHCNBT) passed a significant resolution, appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Bharat Ratna, India's most prestigious civilian honor, to be awarded to the 14th Dalai Lama. The council highlighted his unmatched contributions to preserving the cultural, religious, and philosophical heritage of the Indian Himalayan region.

The resolution, adopted at a New Delhi event, emphasized the strong cultural and spiritual bonds between the Indian Himalayan people and the Dalai Lama. The IHCNBT detailed the Dalai Lama's lifelong mission of promoting human values, interfaith harmony, preserving Tibetan culture, and revitalizing India's ancient Nalanda Buddhist Traditions.

The resolution reflects respect and admiration from Indian Himalayan communities for the Dalai Lama. It acknowledges his efforts in publicizing Buddhist teachings, reinforcing India's historical link with Tibet, and endorsing global peace. This appeal for Bharat Ratna follows the launch of the Dalai Lama's book, "Voice for the Voiceless," in March 2025, highlighting India's role in Tibetan Buddhism.

In addition to the Bharat Ratna appeal, the IHCNBT passed resolutions concerning the continuation of the Dalai Lama institution. The council confirmed that recognizing the Dalai Lama's reincarnation is a sacred process grounded in Nalanda Buddhist traditions, declaring that no political authority should influence it. It asserted that the Gaden Phodrang Institution remains the sole authority on such matters.

The council also condemned external interference in selecting the next Dalai Lama and resolved to reject any politically motivated succession attempts. The call for the Bharat Ratna underscores the Dalai Lama's global ambassador role for peace and India's spiritual heritage. Such recognition would reinforce India's commitment to its Buddhist traditions and bolster cultural ties with Himalayan communities.

